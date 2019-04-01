First look: Tiger's Masters scripting features mock turtlenecks

Tiger Woods' every move commands the spotlight, even down to especially the way he dresses.

With the Masters around the corner, Tiger Woods' look for the year's first major has been revealed, and it features a throwback of sorts.

Per Nike, Woods will rock mock turtlenecks all four rounds of the Masters, finishing in his traditional Sunday red. Specifically, Woods will wear the TW Vapor Mock polo, TW pant, TW Aerobill Classic 99 hat and Nike Air Zoom TW71 shoe.

You may remember Woods wearing a red mock turtleneck around the hallowed grounds of Augusta National in the past (think way back to 2005) ... he slipped on a green jacket over it that year.