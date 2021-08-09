With first Tour win, Abraham Ancer on verge of world ranking top 10

Abraham Ancer is on the cusp of being a top-10 player in the world.

After claiming his first PGA Tour title at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ancer moved from 23rd to 11th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

Erik van Rooyen also made a significant jump this past week, winning the PGA Tour’s opposite-field event, the Barracuda Championship. The South African jumped 34 spots to No. 79, thanks to his first Tour title.

Despite his back-nine collapse in Memphis, Harris English picked up four place and returned to 10th. Bryson DeChambeau, who played alongside English on Sunday and struggled down the stretch as well, moved up one to sixth.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Jon Rahm

2 (2). Dustin Johnson

3 (3). Collin Morikawa

4 (4). Xander Schauffele

5 (5). Justin Thomas

6 (7). Bryson DeChambeau

7 (8). Louis Oosthuizen

8 (6). Brooks Koepka

9 (9). Patrick Cantlay

10 (14). Harris English