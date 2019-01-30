Flashback: WMPO fan goes streaking, gets arrested, loses job ... 'worth it'

The Waste Management Phoenix Open crowd has been known to get pretty wild. It wouldn't be a stretch to say they occasionally even cross the line.

One of those times came during the 2018 edition of the event, when a man went streaking across the 17th hole during Wednesday's pro-am round at TPC Scottsdale.

The 24-year-old, who admitted he "definitely wouldn't have done sober," put on quite the show for fans. Luckily, for those who want to re-watch the incident, SFW videos are still floating around the Internet:

Unsurprisingly, authorities weren't as amused with the streaker's antics as the rest of the crowd, opting to arrest the man and charge him with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Incredibly, the streaker remained steadfast in his decision to strip naked, splash around in a greenside bunker and break dance in the fairway, saying afterward that despite getting arrested and losing his job as an area bartender, "as long as people got a kick out of it, it was worth it."