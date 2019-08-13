Fresh off injury withdrawal, Woods officially arrives at BMW Championship

MEDINAH, Ill. – Tiger Woods has arrived at the BMW Championship.

Woods made it to Medinah Country Club a little after 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local) Tuesday, sporting a white shirt and blue shorts.

Just his presence on the property qualifies as news following his withdrawal last week from The Northern Trust. Woods struggled through a first-round 75 Thursday and then cited as a mild oblique strain Friday as the reason for his departure.

It’s unclear how much work Woods will put in Tuesday, but he is currently scheduled to tee off at 7:50 a.m. ET in Wednesday’s pro-am.

He is grouped with C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel for the first two rounds of the Tour’s penultimate event. They’ll start on the first tee at 11:54 a.m. ET Thursday and 9:37 a.m. Friday.

Woods is a five-time winner of the BMW Championship (formerly the Western Open) and a two-time winner here at Medinah, where he took the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships.

Currently 38th in FedExCup standings, he needs to crack the top 30 to return to the Tour Championship at East Lake. PGA Tour projections have him needing a 11th-place finish or better to return to Atlanta, although even that’s a moving target, depending how other players in the field perform around him.

Woods has made just 11 starts this year, counting last week, and played only five times since claiming major No. 15 at Augusta National. He missed the cut at Bethpage, tied for ninth at Muirfield, tied for 21st at Pebble Beach, missed the cut at Royal Portrush and withdrew at Liberty National.