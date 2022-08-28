×

Full FedExCup bonus payout, from No. 1 to No. 150

Getty Images

Sunday's winner of the Tour Championship and FedExCup title will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with the champ getting 24% of that.

Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn't make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week's finale.

Note: Deferred money is money added to a player's account in the Tour's pension plan.

2021-22 Final FedExCup Top 30

Place

Cash

Deferred

Total

1.

$17,000,000

$1,000,000

$18,000,000

2.

5,500,000

1,000,000

6,500,000

3.

4,000,000

1.000.000

5,000,000

4.

3,000,000

1.000,000

4,000,000

5.

2,100,000

900,000

3,000,000

6.

1,700,000

800,000

2,500,000

7.

1,300,000

700,000

2,000,000

8.

900,000

600,000

1,500,000

9.

700,000

550,000

1,250,000

10.

500,000

500,000

1,000,000

11.

475,000

475,000

950,000

12.

450,000

450,000

900,000

13.

425,000

425,000

850,000

14.

400,000

400,000

800,000

15.

380,000

380,000

760,000

16.

360,000

360,000

720,000

17.

350,000

350,000

700,000

18.

340,000

340,000

680,000

19.

330,000

330,000

660,000

20.

32,000

320,000

640,000

21.

310,000

310,000

620,000

22.

300,000

300,000

600,000

23.

290,000

290,000

580,000

24.

280,000

285,000

565,000

25.

270,000

280,000

550,000

26.

265,000

275,000

540,000

27.

260,000

270,000

530,000

28.

255,000

265,000

520,000

29.

250,000

260,000

510,000

30. Will Zalatoris

245,000

255,000

500,000

 

2021-22 Final FedExCup Nos. 31-150

Place

Deferred

31. Shane Lowry

$250,000

32. Trey Mullinax

236,000

33. J.J. Spaun

228,000

34. Joohyung Kim

221,000

35. Davis Riley

214,000

36. Denny McCarthy

211,000

37. Maverick McNealy

209,000

38. Kevin Kisner

208,000

39. Keith Mitchell

207,000

40. Kurt Kitayama

206,000

41. Lucas Glover

205,000

42. Seamus Power

204,000

43. Lucas Herbert

203,000

44. Russell Henley

202,000

45. Andrew Putnam

201,000

46. Taylor Pendrith

200,000

47. Cameron Tringale

199,000

48. Tyrrell Hatton

198,000

49. Mito Pereira

197,000

50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

196,000

51. Luke List

195,000

52. Emiliano Grillo

194,000

53. Keegan Bradley

193,000

54. Sebastián Muñoz

192,000

55. Cam Davis

191,000

56. Mackenzie Hughes

190,000

57. Si Woo Kim

189,000

58. Marc Leishman

188,000

59. Brendan Steele

187,000

60. Troy Merritt

186,000

61-65. Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood, Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore

185,000

66-70. Chris Kirk, Harold Varner III, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark

175,000

71-85. Anirban Lahiri, Lee Hodges, John Huh, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler, Lanto Griffin, Brandon Wu, Matthew NeSmith, Chad Ramey, Adam Long, Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Palmer, David Lipsky, Adam Schenk

140,000

86-100. Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen, Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger, Patrick Rodgers, Russell Knox, Adam Svensson, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Peter Malnati, Danny Lee, Michael Thompson, Hayden Buckley, C.T. Pan, Justin Rose

130,000

101-125. Martin Laird, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley, Tyler Duncan, Jhonattan Vegas, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Greyson Sigg, Robert Streb, Scott Piercy, Callum Tarren, Max McGreevy, Chesson Hadley, Nick Watney, Jason Day, Doug Ghim, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm, Matthias Schwab, Patton Kizzire, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, Kramer Hickok

120,000

126-150. Matt Wallace, Austin Smotherman, Justin Lower, Doc Redman, Danny Willett, Kelly Kraft, Nick Hardy, Cameron Champ, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Harry Higgs, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer, Erik van Rooyen

85,000

 

 

Total Cash

$43,255,000

Total Deferred

$31,745,000

Grand Total

$75,000,000

