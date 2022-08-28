Full FedExCup bonus payout, from No. 1 to No. 150

Sunday's winner of the Tour Championship and FedExCup title will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with the champ getting 24% of that.

Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn't make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week's finale.

Note: Deferred money is money added to a player's account in the Tour's pension plan.

2021-22 Final FedExCup Top 30

Place Cash Deferred Total 1. $17,000,000 $1,000,000 $18,000,000 2. 5,500,000 1,000,000 6,500,000 3. 4,000,000 1.000.000 5,000,000 4. 3,000,000 1.000,000 4,000,000 5. 2,100,000 900,000 3,000,000 6. 1,700,000 800,000 2,500,000 7. 1,300,000 700,000 2,000,000 8. 900,000 600,000 1,500,000 9. 700,000 550,000 1,250,000 10. 500,000 500,000 1,000,000 11. 475,000 475,000 950,000 12. 450,000 450,000 900,000 13. 425,000 425,000 850,000 14. 400,000 400,000 800,000 15. 380,000 380,000 760,000 16. 360,000 360,000 720,000 17. 350,000 350,000 700,000 18. 340,000 340,000 680,000 19. 330,000 330,000 660,000 20. 32,000 320,000 640,000 21. 310,000 310,000 620,000 22. 300,000 300,000 600,000 23. 290,000 290,000 580,000 24. 280,000 285,000 565,000 25. 270,000 280,000 550,000 26. 265,000 275,000 540,000 27. 260,000 270,000 530,000 28. 255,000 265,000 520,000 29. 250,000 260,000 510,000 30. Will Zalatoris 245,000 255,000 500,000

2021-22 Final FedExCup Nos. 31-150