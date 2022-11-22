Full Player Impact Program results: Who finished behind Tiger Woods?

Rory McIlroy already had spilled the beans that Tiger Woods had again won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. Now, we know the full top 20, plus three additional players, who took home their respective portions of the $106 million pot.

Behind Woods and McIlroy, who finished second, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm rounded out the top five. Thomas and Rahm are new to the top five, finishing sixth and ninth, respectively, in last year's inaugural standings.

Scottie Scheffler (sixth), Xander Schauffele (seventh), Matt Fitzpatrick (eighth), Will Zalatoris (ninth) and Tony Finau (10th) are all new to the top 10, as five from last year's top 10 have since joined LIV Golf.

For the second straight year, Collin Morikawa came in at No. 11, though this time he pocketed a few million.

And social media darling Max Homa, who finished "somewhere in the 20s" last year, came in at No. 14. Viktor Hovland was No. 20.

"Although it’s not the result we wanted, I must say congrats to all the competitors for a great battle," Homa tweeted. "We’ll get back to the drawing board and figure out new ways to impact the #golf world. It’s a #1 or bust mentality (besides Tiger, I can’t beat that guy)."

Here is the full list for 2022, which took into account Nielsen rating, Google reach, Meltwater mentions, Q-Score and MVP Index (Woods finished first in four of the five criteria, with Scheffler leading in Meltwater, which measures the frequency that a player's name appears in news articles; Scheffler won four times, including the Masters, while winning PGA Tour Player of the Year):

1. Tiger Woods ($15 million)

2. Rory McIlroy ($12 million)

3. Jordan Spieth ($9 million)

4. Justin Thomas ($7.5 million)

5. Jon Rahm ($6 million)

6. Scottie Scheffler ($5.5 million)

7. Xander Schauffele ($5 million)

8. Matt Fitzpatrick ($5 million)

9. Will Zalatoris ($5 million)

10. Tony Finau ($5 million)

11. Collin Morikawa ($3 million)

12. Shane Lowry ($3 million)

13. Kevin Kisner ($3 million)

14. Max Homa ($3 million)

15. Billy Horschel ($3 million)

16. Rickie Fowler ($2 million)

17. Adam Scott ($2 million)

18. Jason Day ($2 million)

19. Patrick Cantlay ($2 million)

20. Viktor Hovland ($2 million)

Three players would've qualified under the new measurement criteria, which was announced in August and adds an awareness component while removing Q-Score and MPV Index, and were thus awarded a share of this year's total purse:

11. Hideki Matsuyama ($2 million)

15. Cameron Young ($2 million)

20. Sam Burns ($2 million)