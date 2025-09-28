Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches
Published September 28, 2025 06:19 PM
The 45th Ryder Cup finished in dramatic fashion with Europe holding off the United States, 15-13, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
The biennial competition between a team of 12 U.S. players and 12 European-born players alternates between the country and the continent. The next edition will be held in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland.
Here’s a look at where future matches are scheduled:
|YEAR
|VENUE
|LOCATION
|2027
|The Golf Course at Adare Manor
|County Limerick, Ireland
|2029
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|Chaska, Minnesota
|2031
|Camiral Golf and Wellness Resort
|Caldes de Malavella, Spain
|2033
|The Olympic Golf Club’s Lake Course
|San Francisco, California
|2035
|TBD
|TBD