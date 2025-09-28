Skip navigation
Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches

  
Published September 28, 2025 06:19 PM

The 45th Ryder Cup finished in dramatic fashion with Europe holding off the United States, 15-13, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

The biennial competition between a team of 12 U.S. players and 12 European-born players alternates between the country and the continent. The next edition will be held in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland.

Here’s a look at where future matches are scheduled:

YEARVENUELOCATION
2027The Golf Course at Adare ManorCounty Limerick, Ireland
2029Hazeltine National Golf ClubChaska, Minnesota
2031Camiral Golf and Wellness ResortCaldes de Malavella, Spain
2033The Olympic Golf Club’s Lake CourseSan Francisco, California
2035TBDTBD