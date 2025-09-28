Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches

The 45th Ryder Cup finished in dramatic fashion with Europe holding off the United States, 15-13, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

The biennial competition between a team of 12 U.S. players and 12 European-born players alternates between the country and the continent. The next edition will be held in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland.

Here’s a look at where future matches are scheduled: