Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus begin 84th Masters with honorary tee shots

Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. – At 7 a.m. ET, the 84th Masters Tournament officially commenced, 579 days after the conclusion of No. 83.

Starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus opened the tournament with a pair honorary tee shots on the first hole.

“Nice of all you guys to come out here this time of the morning,” Player told a gathering of more than 200 people, including media, those in green jackets and other observers. No patrons are allowed on site this week.

Player, a three-time Masters champion, hit first. Nicklaus, a record-six-time Masters winner, who had wife Barbara as his honorary caddie, went second.

The initial shots rang out at Augusta National Golf Club around sunrise, though, the sun was well hidden behind the clouds and haze. The Friday forecast called for rain, including thunderstorms, throughout the morning and leading into the early part of the afternoon.

Only light drops fell, however, as the legendary twosome initiated a Masters that nearly never was. The event, normally scheduled in April, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

84th Masters Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Thirty-five minutes after those two shots, a horn sounded to suspend play.

It was announced on Monday that Lee Elder, the first Black player to compete in the Masters, in 1975, would join Nicklaus and Player as an honorary starter in 2021.

More articles like this
Golf Central

After just 25 minutes, Masters Rd. 1 suspended

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Twenty-five minutes after the first groups teed off in the 84th Masters Tournament,  play was suspended.
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Begins title defense at the Masters

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is at Augusta National, trying to defend his title at the Masters Tournament and we're tracking him.
News & Opinion

Final observations, nuggets and thoughts before 84th Masters begins

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The Masters is almost here, and here are some observations, nuggets and thoughts from three days on the ground here at Augusta National.