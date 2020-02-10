Two weeks after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, the tributes to their lives continue on the PGA Tour.

The Genesis Invitational, played this week at Riviera, announced Monday they will be honoring Kobe with a purple and gold sign on No. 8 teebox and a flag sporting his original number in the NBA.

“For Kobe,” the Genesis Invitational official Twitter account wrote.

Two weeks ago, The Waste Management Phoenix Open honored Bryant in a similar way, while many players also wore throwback Kobe jerseys while playing the iconic 16th hole.