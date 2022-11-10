×

Golf Central Podcast: Getting ready for a December full of Tiger Woods

Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced this week that he'll be playing in his own Hero World Challenge as well as the latest iteration of "The Match," along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

We'll also likely see Tiger team up with son Charlie in the PNC Championship. After a four-month layoff, we should witness plenty of the back-to-back PIP champ in action in December.

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk all things Tiger, as well as their diverse opinions on the return of PGA Tour Q-School. Listen below:

