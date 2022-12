In this Golf Central Podcast, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner reveal their No. 1 storyline of the year ... and it's not a big surprise, because it was such a massive story.

The emergence of LIV Golf has forever altered the golf landscape, and that is Rex and Lav's top story of 2022. They go in-depth on how the league evolved over the course of the year and where we are headed with 2023 on the horizon. Listen to the podcast below and click here for storyline Nos. 2-5.