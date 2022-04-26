×

Golf Central Podcast: Will we next see Phil Mickelson at a major or at a Saudi event?

Phil Mickelson's agent said his client has signed up for the PGA Championship (where he is the defending champion), the U.S. Open and has asked for a waiver to compete in the first LIV Golf Invitational event. But, his agent added, Mickelson has not determined where he'll next play.

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss Mickelson's future, in short and long terms. They also discuss other LIV Golf developments, Greg Norman's Open Championship rejection and what it means to see Tiger Woods' name on the initial PGA Championship field list.

