Here are the groups for pool play at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Three days of group play will first be contested before the single-elimination bracket is set. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday while the semifinals and finals are slated for Sunday.

For group play, players will play each of the other members of their group in 18-hole matches, with wins being worth one point and ties a half-point. The player with the most points advances to the Round of 16. In the case of a tie, a stroke-play, hole-by-hole playoff determines the group winner.

Group 1

Lilia Vu (1)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (32)

Albane Valenzuela (33)

Lauren Hartlage (64)

Group 2

Brooke Henderson (2)

Jeongeun Lee6 (31)

Sophia Schubert (34)

Yaeeun Hong (63)

Group 3

Celine Boutier (3)

Paula Reto (30)

Sarah Schmelzel (35)

Min Lee (62)

Group 4

Xiyu Lin (4)

Mina Harigae (29)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (36)

Karis Davidson (61)

Group 5

Danielle Kang (5)

Alison Lee (28)

Maria Fassi (37)

Muni He (60)

Group 6

Ayaka Furue (6)

Gemma Dryburgh (27)

Stacy Lewis (38)

Celine Borge (59)

Group 7

Leona Maguire (7)

Narin An (26)

Jenny Shin (39)

Linnea Strom (58)

Group 8

Linn Grant (8)

Eun-Hee Ji (25)

Matilda Castren (40)

Maddie Szeryk (57)

Group 9

Allisen Corpuz (9)

Marina Alex (24)

Lucy Li (41)

Daniela Darquea (56)

Group 10

Jennifer Kupcho (10)

Aditi Ashok (23)

Perrine Delacour (42)

Caroline Inglis (55)

Group 11

Maja Stark (11)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22)

Yu Liu (43)

Emma Talley (54)

Group 12

Carlota Ciganda (12)

Gaby Lopez (21)

Pornanong Phatlum (44)

Amanda Doherty (52)

Group 13

Sei Young Kim (13)

Cheyenne Knight (20)

Sarah Kemp (45)

Peiyun Chien (52)

Group 14

Ally Ewing (14)

Angel Yin (19)

Jaravee Boonchant (46)

Esther Henseleit (51)

Group 15

Hae Ran Ryu (15)

A Lim Kim (18)

Frida Kinhult (47)

Lindsey Weaver-Wright (50)

Group 16

Anna Nordqvist (16)

Andrea Lee (17)

Lauren Coughlin (48)

Elizabeth Szokol (49)