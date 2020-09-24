Haskins Award Watch List: Preseason top 20, plus 10

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the fall college golf season, the preseason watch list looks a bit different this year. Here are the top 20 players to watch among those competing this fall, plus 10 players to keep an eye on when they return to action this spring:

FALL 20

Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech

John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt

Ricky Castillo, Soph., Florida

Canon Claycomb, Soph., Alabama

Pierceson Coody, Jr., Texas

Quade Cummins, Sr., Oklahoma

Cooper Dossey, Sr., Baylor

Austin Eckroat, Sr., Oklahoma State

Wilson Furr, Sr., Alabama

Cole Hammer, Jr., Texas

Walker Lee, Sr., Texas A&M

William Mouw, Soph., Pepperdine

Joe Pagdin, Fr., Florida

Trent Phillips, Sr., Georgia

Garett Reband, Sr., Oklahoma

Jovan Rebula, Sr., Auburn

Sandy Scott, Sr., Texas Tech

Davis Thompson, Sr., Georgia

Travis Vick, Soph., Texas

Trey Winstead, Sr., LSU

SPRING 10