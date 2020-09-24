Haskins Award Watch List: Preseason top 20, plus 10

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the fall college golf season, the preseason watch list looks a bit different this year. Here are the top 20 players to watch among those competing this fall, plus 10 players to keep an eye on when they return to action this spring:

FALL 20

  • Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech
  • John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt
  • Ricky Castillo, Soph., Florida
  • Canon Claycomb, Soph., Alabama
  • Pierceson Coody, Jr., Texas
  • Quade Cummins, Sr., Oklahoma
  • Cooper Dossey, Sr., Baylor
  • Austin Eckroat, Sr., Oklahoma State
  • Wilson Furr, Sr., Alabama
  • Cole Hammer, Jr., Texas
  • Walker Lee, Sr., Texas A&M
  • William Mouw, Soph., Pepperdine
  • Joe Pagdin, Fr., Florida
  • Trent Phillips, Sr., Georgia
  • Garett Reband, Sr., Oklahoma
  • Jovan Rebula, Sr., Auburn
  • Sandy Scott, Sr., Texas Tech
  • Davis Thompson, Sr., Georgia
  • Travis Vick, Soph., Texas
  • Trey Winstead, Sr., LSU

SPRING 10

  • Noah Goodwin, Sr., SMU
  • Yuxin Lin, Soph., USC
  • McClure Meissner, Sr., SMU
  • John Pak, Sr., Florida State
  • Mark Power, Soph., Wake Forest
  • Matthias Schmid, Sr., Louisville
  • Cameron Sisk, Jr., Arizona State
  • Michael Thorbjornsen, Fr., Stanford
  • Karl Vilips, Fr., Stanford
  • Kevin Yu, Sr., Arizona State

