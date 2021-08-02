Hero World Challenge to return this year, but no word on Tiger Woods

Getty Images

The Hero World Challenge will return after a year’s absence because of the global pandemic.

The event, hosted by Tiger Woods, will have an increased field of 20 players. It is scheduled to be contested Dec. 2-5 in Albany, Bahamas, and broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC Sports.

While Tiger Woods tweeted out the information on his personal account, he did not say if he would be able to compete. Woods, who was in a single car crash in Feb., was spotted last week on crutches, putting weight on his surgically repaired right leg.

The increased field size (up from 18) is a permanent move, according to a statement on the event’s website.

The tournament will offer invitations to the current major winners, The Players Championship winner and the defending Hero champion. The rest of the field is comprised of players ranked inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Last year’s major champs will also be invited to compete, since the 2020 event was canceled.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger's Hero WC canceled because of pandemic

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tournament organizers have canceled this year’s Hero World Challenge because of the pandemic.
Golf Central

JT reveals his secret to success against Tiger

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Playing with Tiger Woods is supposed to be an acquired skill, not a walk in the park. But Justin Thomas skipped the learning curve.
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Hero World Challenge winner Stenson

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Henrik Stenson made his triumphant return to the winner's circle for the first time since 2017 at the Hero World Challenge. Here's what was in the winner's bag.