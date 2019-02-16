Looking to make up some ground after weather plagued the first two days of the Genesis Open, officials decided to get the third round started late on Saturday, hoping to get in as many holes as possible before darkness fell over Riviera Country Club.

Tiger Woods made the most of his abbreviated opportunity.

After getting on the right side of the cut line with a 24-footer from the fringe to cap off an even-par second-round restart on Saturday morning, Woods opened his third round about as well as humanly possible - going birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie across his first four holes.

After carding a birdie 3 on the par-4 10th, Woods eagled the par-5 11th hole after landing his 249-yard approach shot just 6 feet from the hole:

Tiger went on to hole a 21-footer for birdie on No. 12 and a 14-footer on No. 13 to start his round 5 under through four holes:

The 3-3-3-3 stretch sent Woods skyrocketing up the leaderboard. He'll need plenty more holes like that to catch the leaders on Sunday, but it's safe to say the 14-time major champ is officially within striking distance.