Keith Mitchell's breakthrough win at the Honda Classic brought with it plenty of perks, but there might be one more in the near future based on his new position in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Mitchell birdied the final hole at PGA National to hold off Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, winning for the first time on the PGA Tour and ensuring that he'll make his major debut next month at the Masters. It also helped him jump nearly 100 spots in the latest world rankings, going from No. 162 to a career-best 68th.

Mitchell's newfound position puts him on the cusp of an invite to the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship later this month. The top 64 in the rankings after The Players will earn spots in the field in Austin, with alternates filling the field beginning with No. 65. Mitchell has never played in a WGC event, although his Honda win earned him a spot in Memphis in July.

As expected, Dustin Johnson overtook Justin Rose for the top spot in the world despite neither player hitting a shot. Rose now trails by less than 1/1000th of a point and can reclaim No. 1 this week at Bay Hill. Brooks Koepka's T-2 finish at PGA National pushed him past Justin Thomas to world No. 3, while Rickie Fowler's runner-up helped him jump two spots to No. 7.

With Johnson back on top, the rest of the top five includes Rose, Koepka, Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy stayed at No. 6 as he prepares to defend his API title, with Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Francesco Molinari rounding out the top 10.

Returning to action this week at Bay Hill, Tiger Woods remained No. 12 in the latest rankings.