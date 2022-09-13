Italian Open betting odds: Rory McIlroy the heavy favorite in Rome

The DP World Tour’s Italian Open heads to Rome this week, where some of the top Europeans in the game will get a chance to play Marco Simone Golf Club, the site of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

It’s no surprise that Rory McIlroy – who missed out on a playoff at last week’s BMW PGA Championship by a mere inch or two – is the heavy betting favorite at +340.

The Northern Irishman is followed by 2022 U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, who comes in at +850.

Viktor Hovland, who was tied for the overnight lead heading into the final round last week at Wentworth, is just behind Fitzpatrick at +1000.

Two more European stalwarts – Tyrrell Hatton and Italian Francesco Molinari – are listed at +1800 and +2000, respectively.

Here is a look at the notable odds for this week’s Italian Open:

+340: Rory McIlroy

+850: Matthew Fitzpatrick

+1000: Viktor Hovland

+1800: Tyrrell Hatton

+2000: Francesco Molinari

+3000: Adrian Meronk

+3300: Fabrizio Zanotti

+4000: Jordan Smith, Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre

For full and most updated odds, click here.