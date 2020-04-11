Jack Nicklaus: Memorial Tournament 'probably' moving to July

The Memorial Tournament to July?

That's exactly what tournament host Jack Nicklaus disclosed Friday on CBS Sports' First Cut podcast, revealing that it was "doubtful" the June 4-7 event at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, would take place as originally scheduled.

“I don’t think they’ve announced it yet,” Nicklaus said. “They’re looking probably at the British Open week. ... They could move us back into that.”

The Open Championship was initially scheduled for July 16-19 before the R&A earlier this week cancelled this year's championship at Royal St. George's. There also is an opposite-field event still slated for those dates, the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

The Tour, which has yet to announced a full updated schedule, is currently slated to resume May 21-24 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

“Whether we’ll be ready in the first of June, I seriously doubt it," Nicklaus said. "Whether we’ll be ready in the middle of July, I don’t know. But we certainly hope.”