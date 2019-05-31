J. Korda makes move up leaderboard in second round of U.S. Women's Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jessica Korda shot a 68 to move within a stroke of the lead halfway through the second round of the U.S. Women's Open on Friday.

Korda played bogey-free golf and was a stroke behind first-round leader Mamiko Higa and tied with Esther Henseleit at 5-under par at the Country Club of Charleston. Higa and Henseleit play Friday afternoon.

Amateur Gina Kim was a stroke behind Higa when the round began. She shot a 72 to fall to 4 under, two behind after 36 holes.

Pei-Yun Chien shot the best score of the morning starters with a 66 to move five shots off the pace. It was her lowest score in eight career U.S. Women's Open rounds.

The field will be cut to the top 60 scorers and ties at the end of the round.

Duke freshman Kim (66) sits T-2 at USWO

Gina Kim, Duke freshman, who helped her team to the NCAA Women's Championship title just two weeks ago, sits in a tie for second at the U.S. Women's Open after an opening-round 66.

Kordas off to matching 2-under start at USWO

Jessica and Nelly Korda opened the U.S. Women’s Open with matching scores of 2-under 69, and they sit five shots back of leader Mamiko Higa.
Higa (65) shoots lowest round ever in USWO debut

Japan's Mamiko Higa shot a bogey-free 65 for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Women's Open debut, taking an early lead at the event.