Jim Furyk named U.S. Presidents Cup captain for 2024 matches in Canada

Jim Furyk is back in charge of Team USA.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the 17-time winner has been named captain of the next U.S. Presidents Cup team. He will face off against Canadian Mike Weir at Royal Montreal in September 2024.

“Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today,” Furyk said, “and I’m thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. captain is quite remarkable.”

Furyk has a long history in the Presidents Cup, competing seven times and also serving two stints as an assistant, most recently in 2017. A year later, he oversaw the Americans’ seven-point loss in the Ryder Cup in France, extending the team’s run of misery across the pond.

The Americans’ line of succession has been interrupted after Phil Mickelson’s defection for LIV Golf jeopardized his future captaincy. Davis Love III returned to lead the Presidents Cup team last year, while Zach Johnson will get the nod later this fall in Rome. Tiger Woods hasn’t held any official leadership role since he captained the 2019 Presidents Cup squad. Longtime U.S. cup players such as Justin Leonard, Stewart Cink, David Toms, Matt Kuchar and Hunter Mahan – all 40 years or older – have not yet served as an assistant captain, typically a prerequisite for an elevated role.

Furyk, 52, has dialed back his appearances on Tour in recent years, playing just 11 total events across the last three seasons, as he focuses primarily on the PGA Tour Champions.

“Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador for the PGA Tour during his remarkable career,” commissioner Jay Monahan said. “And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain’s assistant, it’s fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024.”

Royal Montreal is hosting the Presidents Cup for the first time since 2007. The event will be held Sept. 26-29, 2024.