Jon Rahm says AmEx injury was 'blown out of proportion like crazy'

SAN DIEGO – Jon Rahm withdrew from last week’s American Express with what he described as a “tweak” he suffered while in the gym, but don’t expect that vague injury to slow him at Torrey Pines.

“That was blown out of proportion like crazy,” Rahm said. “I think it was more overdoing it in the winter, maybe not getting rest. I could have played last week. I decided not to just because I didn't want to force it; I just wanted to be 100 percent sure it was going to be fine for this week.”

Rahm’s focus on this week’s Farmers Insurance Open is understandable given his history on the oceanside layout. In four starts, the world No. 2 has won (2017), finished runner-up (2020) and tied for fifth (2019). His worst finish was a T-29 in ’18.

“It's always a date that I have marked on the calendar. I love this week. It's a great city,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it, such a special place, hope I can keep up the good play I had in the past here.”

Despite Rahm’s withdrawal from The American Express he remains the betting favorite at Torrey Pines followed by Rory McIlroy, who finished tied for third last year on the South Course.