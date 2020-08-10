Jon Rahm unseats Justin Thomas, returns to world No. 1

After a one-week demotion, Jon Rahm is back to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career last month with his victory at the Memorial, only to drop back to No. 2 when Justin Thomas captured the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. But Rahm's T-13 finish at the PGA Championship was enough to edge him back in front of Thomas, who tied for 37th. The margin remains thin: Rahm's new point average is 8.78, while Thomas' is 8.77.

New PGA champion Collin Morikawa jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after a two-shot victory at TPC Harding Park. Runner-up Paul Casey moved up nine spots to No. 19 in the world, while a T-2 finish helped Dustin Johnson stay one spot ahead of Morikawa at No. 4. Jason Day (T-4) went from No. 42 to No. 32 after his fourth top-10 finish in as many starts, and the same result helped Scottie Scheffler move from No. 59 to No. 46.

Andy Sullivan, who won the English Championship on the European Tour, moved 57 spots to 91st.

With Rahm now ahead of Thomas, the new top 5 includes Rory McIlroy at No. 3 followed by Johnson and Morikawa. Webb Simpson dropped two spots to No. 6, with Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Adam Scott rounding out the top 10.

After a T-37 finish at the PGA, Tiger Woods dropped one spot to No. 16 in the latest rankings.