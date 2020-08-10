Jon Rahm unseats Justin Thomas, returns to world No. 1

Getty Images

After a one-week demotion, Jon Rahm is back to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career last month with his victory at the Memorial, only to drop back to No. 2 when Justin Thomas captured the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. But Rahm's T-13 finish at the PGA Championship was enough to edge him back in front of Thomas, who tied for 37th. The margin remains thin: Rahm's new point average is 8.78, while Thomas' is 8.77.

New PGA champion Collin Morikawa jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after a two-shot victory at TPC Harding Park. Runner-up Paul Casey moved up nine spots to No. 19 in the world, while a T-2 finish helped Dustin Johnson stay one spot ahead of Morikawa at No. 4. Jason Day (T-4) went from No. 42 to No. 32 after his fourth top-10 finish in as many starts, and the same result helped Scottie Scheffler move from No. 59 to No. 46.

Wolff, Champ earn U.S. Open bids via PGA top-10s

 BY Will Gray  — 

Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ both earned U.S. Open invites thanks to top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship.

Andy Sullivan, who won the English Championship on the European Tour, moved 57 spots to 91st.

With Rahm now ahead of Thomas, the new top 5 includes Rory McIlroy at No. 3 followed by Johnson and Morikawa. Webb Simpson dropped two spots to No. 6, with Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Adam Scott rounding out the top 10.

After a T-37 finish at the PGA, Tiger Woods dropped one spot to No. 16 in the latest rankings.

