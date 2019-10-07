Jon Rahm moved up a notch in the Official World Golf Ranking following a successful title defense at the Open de Espana.

Rahm cruised to a five-shot victory over fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello, and as a result he jumped ahead of Justin Rose from No. 5 to No. 4 in the latest rankings. It's the first time Rahm has been ranked inside the top 4 since June 2018.

There were additional moves inside the top 10, as Patrick Cantlay jumped one spot to No. 6 thanks to his playoff loss at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open while Bryson DeChambeau went from 10th to eighth after tying for fourth in Las Vegas.

Kevin Na edged Cantlay on the second hole of overtime at TPC Summerlin, and his second win of the year bumped him from 40th to 24th. Cabrera-Bello jumped four spots to No. 34 with his runner-up finish in Europe, while Adam Hadwin's second straight top-5 helped the Canadian move up three more spots to No. 45.

Hadwin's ascent bumped Phil Mickelson down two spots to No. 46 after he received no OWGR points for his 61st-place finish in Las Vegas. Mickelson, who was ranked 17th in the world after his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, has not been ranked outside the top 50 in the world since November 1993.

Brooks Koepka remains No. 1 for another week despite a missed cut in Las Vegas, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rahm and Rose. Cantlay is now sixth, with Justin Thomas, DeChambeau, Tiger Woods and Xander Schauffele rounding out the top 10.