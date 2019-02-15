LOS ANGELES – Justin Thomas put together enough birdies in a cold rain at Riviera to reach 10 under par and share the lead with Adam Scott when the second round of the Genesis Open was halted by darkness.

Thomas, who opened with a 66 earlier Friday morning, went eight consecutive holes without a par – six birdies, two bogeys – when he ended his day with a two-putt par on his 12th hole of the round at No. 3.

He was 5 under in the second round. Scott, who won at Riviera in 2005 when rain shortened it to 36 holes, also was 5 under on his round.

Tiger Woods was 1 under after playing 30 holes. He had a 70 in the morning, a round slowed by four three-putts, and followed a 45-foot eagle putt with two bogeys as the rain got stronger.

J.B. Holmes, who made a hole-in-one when he opened with a 63 for a one-shot lead after the first round, was at 9 under through nine holes.