Justin Thomas claps back at Tiger Woods: I kept your record clean at Presidents Cup

LOS ANGELES – OK, so Tiger Woods may have – to use his words – “carried his ass” in Australia at the Presidents Cup, but Justin Thomas was quick to remind Woods that he wasn’t just spectating at Royal Melbourne.

“I mean, he did – he played way better than I did,” Thomas said. “But I told him last night: 'All I know is that if I didn’t make a putt, you’d have a ‘1’ next to your halve column, so you’re welcome for that.'”

Thomas was referring to his clutch finish to the team’s foursomes match against Hideki Matsuyama and Ben An. With the Americans in desperate need of a point, Thomas buried a 17-foot putt on the 18th hole to win the match, 1 up, screaming, “I love me some me!” in celebration.

That win kept the deficit manageable (6 ½ to 3 ½) heading into the Day 3 matches. The U.S. would eventually prevail, 16-14, with Woods going 3-0 as a playing captain and Thomas contributing 3 ½ points in five matches.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“That’s what he does,” Thomas said of Woods’ dig. “That’s why we’re friends; we can joke with each other like that. But he did. He carried my ass.”

Woods and Thomas are grouped together for the third consecutive year at the Genesis Invitational. They tee off, with Steve Stricker, at 2:41 p.m. ET Thursday.