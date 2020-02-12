Justin Thomas claps back at Tiger Woods: I kept your record clean at Presidents Cup

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – OK, so Tiger Woods may have – to use his words – “carried his ass” in Australia at the Presidents Cup, but Justin Thomas was quick to remind Woods that he wasn’t just spectating at Royal Melbourne.

“I mean, he did – he played way better than I did,” Thomas said. “But I told him last night: 'All I know is that if I didn’t make a putt, you’d have a ‘1’ next to your halve column, so you’re welcome for that.'”

What did Thomas yell? 'I love me some me'

 BY Jay Coffin  — 

“You get into a deep hole on the Internet and that just happened to be one of them,” Thomas said Friday at Royal Melbourne.

Thomas was referring to his clutch finish to the team’s foursomes match against Hideki Matsuyama and Ben An. With the Americans in desperate need of a point, Thomas buried a 17-foot putt on the 18th hole to win the match, 1 up, screaming, “I love me some me!” in celebration.

That win kept the deficit manageable (6 ½ to 3 ½) heading into the Day 3 matches. The U.S. would eventually prevail, 16-14, with Woods going 3-0 as a playing captain and Thomas contributing 3 ½ points in five matches.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“That’s what he does,” Thomas said of Woods’ dig. “That’s why we’re friends; we can joke with each other like that. But he did. He carried my ass.”

Woods and Thomas are grouped together for the third consecutive year at the Genesis Invitational. They tee off, with Steve Stricker, at 2:41 p.m. ET Thursday.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger: I carried JT's ass at Presidents Cup

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods was effusive in his praise of Justin Thomas on Tuesday Riviera, but he still found time to slip in a zinger.
Golf Central

Tiger unsure on another Prez Cup captaincy

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods on Tuesday failed to commit to another Presidents Cup captaincy and next week's WGC-Mexico Championship.
Golf Central

Els done as future Presidents Cup captain

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Ernie Els, the 2019 International Presidents Cup captain, told Morning Read on Thursday that he will decline any further captaincy positions.