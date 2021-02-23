Justin Thomas 'sick to my stomach' after learning of Tiger Woods' accident

BRADENTON, Fla. – Justin Thomas fought back tears after learning the news of Tiger Woods’ serious car accident Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Thomas, who considers Woods one of his closest friends on the PGA Tour, heard about Woods’ car crash about 15 minutes before joining a virtual news conference ahead of this week’s World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” said Thomas, who began to tear up. “It hurts to see one of your closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right. I just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Golf Central Tiger sustains 'multiple leg injuries' in car crash Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident Tuesday near Los Angeles and transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery for multiple leg injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Woods, 45, needed to be extricated from his vehicle using the “jaws of life” tools. Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, said Woods was in surgery Tuesday afternoon after suffering “multiple leg injuries.”

It’s been an emotional few weeks off the course for Thomas, who recently lost his grandfather, Paul. Thomas missed the cut last week at the Genesis Invitational in his first tournament since his grandfather’s passing.

“It’s been a tough year,” Thomas said. “It’s unfortunate what happened with my grandpa and, like I said, I just hope Tiger’s all right.”