Kevin Kisner presses send on callous COVID-19 tweet

Kevin Kisner on Saturday morning inserted himself into the COVID-19 conversation with a callous remark sent in response to a tweet about the death and illness of others.

Ex-NBA pro and current Twitter personality Rex Chapman sent the following tweet detailing his personal connection to the COVID-19 pandemic and his frustration with President Donald Trump.

Kisner responded with this:

Kisner's tweet, which was later deleted, was also liked by fellow Tour pro Harold Varner III.

There have been nearly 6.5 million reported COVID-19 cases in the United States and over 190K deaths.

Earlier this month, Kisner, one of four player directors on the Tour’s policy board, advocated for the return of spectators to PGA Tour events, stating that "the tournaments aren't the same" and "the revenues aren't the same.”

Chapman later added that he would block Kisner.