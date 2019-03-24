Kid Rock's golf game has been on a roll lately.

Earlier this month the 48-year-old musician made his first hole-in-one – while playing with Jack Nicklaus ... maybe you've heard of him.

And on Saturday, the "American Bad Ass" singer teed it up alongside the President of the United States.

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, that's a pretty notable couple of rounds.

According to Kid Rock's Instagram account, Donald Trump hosted the man born Bob Ritchie at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend, and if any onlookers somehow had no earthly idea who the two men were, they could at least conclude that the duo were big fans of the United States of America based on their outfits.

Trump has played golf with all sorts of pros and celebrities since taking office, but Kid Rock's incredibly patriotic pants could be the wildest look for one of his playing partners since the appearance of Tiger Woods' "Mac Daddy Santa" goatee.