The tributes to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in the helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Sunday continue at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday, and the crowds are loving it.

Starting his round on the back nine, Tony Finau got off to a hot start with a birdie on No. 10. He followed that one up with three more birdies on Nos. 15-17.

But it was the birdie on the famous 16th we have to show you.

Donning a vintage Bryant jersey, Finau drained a 22-foot putt from off the green for birdie.

He even gave his putt a little “swish” motion and brought attention to the jersey.

Those four birdies vaulted him up the leaderboard and helped him to a front-nine 32.