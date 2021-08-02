Korda sisters felt the pressure watching Xander Schauffele's final hole to win gold

KAWAGOE, Japan – The men’s and women’s events at the Olympics are two separate competitions, but for Team USA, Xander Schauffele’s pressure-packed final round was shared by all.

Jessica and Nelly Korda were at Kasumigaseki Country Club preparing for this week’s women’s competition as Schauffele was grinding out a par at the final hole to claim the gold medal. It was Schauffele’s moment, but the pressure was felt by everyone on Team USA.

“My Whoop [fitness strap] registered an activity during his last hole,” Jessica Korda laughed. “I think we're really feeling it for him, it was just so clutch coming down the stretch and that last hole and with the putt and everything, that it's bigger than us and golf.”

Jessica Korda lives in South Florida and often practices with PGA Tour players, including Justin Thomas who finished tied for 22nd in Japan and had plenty of Olympic insight to offer.

“I was grilling him when he first landed here. I was like, ‘How is it, like, what's everything like, I need to know details?’” Jessica Korda said. “He even texted me this morning he goes, ‘I'm dying to know what you think about the golf course.’ It's nice to be able to share this with someone that you grew up with.”

