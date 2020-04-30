Korn Ferry Tour's planned restart begins with back-to-back Florida events

The Korn Ferry Tour's planned restart will begin with a Florida double.

In a memo sent to its members on Thursday, the tour announced the first six events of its revised continuation of the schedule, including two new events in Florida that will kick things off.

The new tournaments will be played at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (June 11-14), and the King and Bear courses at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida (June 18-21).

Those events will be followed by the Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah (June 25-28); TPC Colorado Championship in Berthoud, Colorado (July 2-5); and two new events at TPC San Antonio, the first July 9-12 on the Canyons Course and the second July 16-19 on the Oaks Course.

"It is very important for all to understand that these adjustments are subject to the resumption of play at TPC Sawgrass, June 11-14, but may be further modified if needed," the memo read.

The tour also said its three Finals events – Albertsons Boise Open, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and Korn Ferry Tour Championship – will be converted into regular-season events this year.

The tour plans to announced the rest of the schedule on Monday. The new mega-schedule is expected to feature 11 more events this year, including the six released Thursday and in addition to the six already played, and run through next year's Finals.

Field sizes and qualifying information are being evaluated with a final decision to come at a later date.