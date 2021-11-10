In last start of the year, Matthew Wolff looks to complete turnaround with a win

HOUSTON – Mental health has become an important topic on the PGA Tour this season and Matthew Wolff has been at the center of that conversation.

In April, following an eventful spring that included two withdrawals and a disqualification at the Masters, Wolff took a two-month break citing mental health concerns. When he returned at the U.S. Open in June, he talked of having a better perspective and a better ability to learn from the good rounds and the bad.

This fall, that progress has continued with a runner-up finish at the Shriners Children’s Open and a tie for fifth last week in Mexico. The turnaround from earlier this year, both on and off the course, has been dramatic.

“I think at the end of last year or the majority of this spring I really didn't play too well and it was definitely a struggle for me, but I think I've learned from that a lot,” Wolff said Wednesday at the Houston Open. “I wouldn't say I'm happy that I went through it, but I think at the end of the day, I'm glad and it's made me a better player.”

The Houston Open is Wolff’s last start of 2021 and his goal at Memorial Park is to win, which is a dramatic contrast to what he was thinking in the spring when nothing seemed to be going right for him.

Wolff: 'I feel really good' entering Houston Open

“I wake up in the morning and I'm excited to get out here. I'm excited to work on my game and tighten up the things I need to tighten up and see everyone, say hi and stuff,” he said. “Like last year it was just, it was a little difficult. Just wanted to stay in bed and work on my game not in front of the world.”