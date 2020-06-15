With Justin Thomas already on the cover of the upcoming PGA Tour 2K21 video game, 2K announced Monday the full list of pros joining Thomas on the virtual links.

Cameron Champ

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Kuchar

Kevin Kisner

Gary Woodland

Billy Horschel

Ian Poulter

Tony Finau

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Patrick Cantlay

It's a group that boasts a combined 73 PGA Tour victories, four major titles and three sub-60 rounds, two of which belong to the oldest featured player, the 50-year-old Furyk. Thomas and Cantlay are currently ranked third and seventh, respectively, in the Official World Golf Ranking. Both Furyk and Poulter were featured in prior PGA Tour video game releases from then-developer EA Sports.

PGA Tour 2K21 is also set to feature 15 real-world PGA Tour courses and accompanying tournament branding. Events and courses spotted in a trailer released last month include: The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Genesis Invitational at Riviera, Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana, Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio and the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

PGA Tour 2K21 is 2K and HB Studios' follow-up to The Golf Club 2019, which was the first video game release to sport official PGA Tour licensing since EA Sports' long-running Tiger Woods and one-time Rory McIlory series came to an end in 2015.

PGA Tour 2K21 is set for release on Playstation 4, XBOX One and XBOX One X, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on August 21.