LPGA Q-School, additional Symetra Tour events postponed

Getty Images

LPGA Q-School is being reworked this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, five more Symetra Tour events have been postponed.

That was the news out of LPGA headquarters Thursday with the pandemic continuing to turn tour schedules into jigsaw puzzles that won’t likely be complete until it’s clear when it’s safe to begin playing tournament golf again.

The three stages of LPGA Q-School are being moved back.

Events delayed, canceled because of COVID-19

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here’s a look at some events on primary tours that have been canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 concerns.

The first stage won’t be played as scheduled in California from Aug. 20-23. It’s being moved to Plantation Golf and Country Club’s Bobcat and Panther courses in Venice, Florida, and will be played Oct. 12-15. A third course will be added to the first stage.

The second stage, originally scheduled to be played in Venice in October, will be moved to November with the course and dates yet to be announced.

The final stage, Q-Series, won’t be played at Pinehurst as originally scheduled but will be moved to a new location in December, with the site and exact dates still to be announced. Also, Q-Series will be shortened from a two-week event to a 90-hole, one-week event.

The Symetra Tour has postponed its next five events: The IOA Invitational in Milton, Georgia, (May 7-9), the Symetra Classic in Davidson, North Carolina (May 13-15), the Zimmer Biomet Championship hosted by Nancy Lopez in Opelika, Alabama (May 20-23), The CDPHP Open in Albany, New York (May 29-31), and the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana (June 12-14).

The Four Winds Invitational has been rescheduled for July 31-Aug. 2. The IOA Championship, previously postponed from its March dates, has been rescheduled for Aug. 21-23 in Beaumont, California.

