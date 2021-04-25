Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith take Zurich Classic title in playoff

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith beat South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff to win the Zurich Classic on Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. Here’s everything you need to know:

Leaderboard: Leishman/Smith (-20; won on first playoff hole), Oosthuizen/Schwartzel (-20), Peter Uihlein/Richy Werenski (-19), Billy Horschel/Sam Burns (-18), Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele (-18), Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker (-18)

How it happened: Things certainly got interesting down the stretch. Leishman and Smith played flawless golf for 11 holes, making four birdies and taking the lead from Oosthuizen and Schwartzel with seven holes to play. However, bogeys at Nos. 13 and 15, followed by a water ball off the tee by Smith at the short par-4 16th, threatened to knock the Aussies out of it. But Leishman chipped in for birdie at No. 16 to tie the South Africans, who couldn't get up and down for birdie from behind the green. After the teams traded sloppy bogeys at the par-3 17th and pars at the last, the Aussies prevailed in the playoff after Oosthuizen sliced his drive on No. 18 into the water and Smith sank the winning par putt from 6 feet.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Full-field scores | Full coverage

What it means: They grabbed headlines earlier in the week because of their mullets (Smith’s real one and Leishman’s fake one), but the Aussies earned the spotlight Sunday afternoon because of their golf. The win moves Smith and Leishman to Nos. 3 and 30, respectively, in the FedExCup standings. Smith now has won the team format of the Zurich twice, first getting the win alongside Jonas Blixt in the inaugural edition in 2017.

Round of the day: A week after winning on the Korn Ferry Tour, Uihlein teamed up with Werenski to finish third thanks in large part to their final-round 67 that included six birdies.

Shot of the day: Not even close. Tournament-saver right here by Leish:

Biggest disappointment: Cameron Champ and Tony Finau began the final round a shot off the lead, but they went out in 4-over 40 and ended up shooting 76.