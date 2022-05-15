TPC Craig Ranch has seen a record-making number of eagles at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, but it didn't yield its first ace until Sunday.

Australia's Marc Leishman went on a run early Sunday, teeing off from No. 10 for the final round and making birdie or better on Nos. 14-17.

The better was an ace on the par-3 15th, where Leishman holed a 7-iron from 213 yards. Teeing off across the lake from the green, the 38-year-old launched his ball to a speed of 136 mph before it took a favorable bounce and rolled into the hole.

It was the second ace of Leishman's Tour career and the first at the Nelson since 2018. But after four years without a hole-in-one, it only took about an hour for another one to occur, when Justin Lower aced the 134-yard, par-3 17th.