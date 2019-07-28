Mark Wilson was disqualified prior to the final round of the Barracuda Championship for using an improperly-sized greens book.

Wilson was tied for 51st through three rounds in Reno with a score of 16 points in the modified Stableford format. He took to Twitter to explain that he hadn't noticed the fractional sizing issue until late in the week and decided to self-report the violation:

The scaling of greens books was one of the rules amended at the start of the new year, designed to limit the detail of materials players have at their disposal on the putting surfaces. It's an issue that led to Alex Cejka's disqualification at the Honda Classic in February when a playing partner noticed the size of his greens book was no longer conforming.

Wilson, 44, has won five times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2012 Desert Classic. He missed the cut in his two prior starts this season, and this was the first time he had made it to the weekend since the 2018 John Deere Classic.