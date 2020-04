Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 1983-87. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019.

1987: Mize chips in to win playoff, deny Norman

1986: Jack storms back to win sixth and final Masters

1985: Langer claims first Masters with back-nine surge

1984: Crenshaw slips on first of two green jackets

1983: Seve closes out four-shot romp on a Monday