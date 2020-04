Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 1993-97. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019.

1997: Woods wins by 12 at age 21

1996: Faldo prevails as Norman blows 6-shot lead

1995: Emotional Crenshaw wins second title for late teacher

1994: Olazabal earns first major victory

1993: Langer claims second green jacket