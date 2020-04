Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 2003-07. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019.

2007: Z. Johnson wins with an over-par total

2006: Mickelson prevails in classic duel over Els

2005: Woods roars to green jacket No. 4

2004: Mickelson finally wins first major over DiMarco

2003: Canadian Weir wins playoff over Mattiace