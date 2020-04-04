Masters Tournament final-round broadcasts: 2013-19

Getty Images

Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Click here to watch Tiger Woods win his fifth green jacket in 2019 and watch below for 2013-18. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019.

2018: Reed wins his maiden major in his hometown


2017: Garcia finally wins his first major in a playoff over Rose


2016: Willett surges to victory as Spieth comes unraveled


2015: Spieth dominates from start to finish for his first major


2014: Bubba wins second green jacket, defeating a game Spieth


2013: Scott defeats past champion Cabrera in a rainy playoff

 

