Memorial to benefit Stephen Curry's foundation, raising question about TPC Harding Park

Workday was poised to step in and sponsor a PGA Tour event, but Thursday’s news that the on‑demand financial management firm will become the presenting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament starting in 2022 was a bit of a surprise.

Workday was a late addition to this year’s Tour schedule when the circuit added the Workday Charity Open, which was played at Muirfield Village the week before the Memorial, but many reports tabbed the company as the likely sponsor of a new event at TPC Harding Park that would be hosted by Golden State Warrior guard Steph Curry and played in the fall.

Instead, Workday will replace Nationwide as the presenting sponsor of one of the Tour’s most prestigious events that is hosted by Jack Nicklaus, and will benefit Curry's foundation. The agreement with the Memorial is for 10 years.

Golf Central 2026 Presidents Cup officially headed to Medinah The 2026 Presidents Cup will be relocated to Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course from TPC Harding Park the PGA Tour announced Friday.

What this means for a possible event at TPC Harding Park remains to be seen. The Tour announced last week that the 2026 Presidents Cup will be relocated to Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course from Harding Park and the belief was that the move was in exchange for a regular Tour event.

“We had an interest in being at TPC Harding Park," Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. "To pull off an event, you need a number of things to come together. You've got to have a host organization. You've got to have a title sponsor. You've got to have a golf course, and you've got to have community support.

“We still have a lot of interest in bringing a PGA Tour event to San Francisco. We just won't be doing it at this time.”