×

Mexico Open field down top-25 player after Daniel Berger withdraws

Getty Images

The Mexico Open is down a top-25 player.

Daniel Berger, the 23rd-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, has withdrawn from this week’s inaugural tournament in Vallarta, Mexico.

Berger didn’t cite a reason, though he has dealt with a back injury for much of the year. He last played at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago and tied for 21st. He’s only missed one cut since last year’s Masters.

Berger’s absence means there are just three top-25 players in the field: No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 20 Abraham Ancer and No. 25 Tony Finau. Arjun Atwal was added to the field in Berger’s place. The 49-year-old Atwal has missed six of his past seven Tour cuts.

The Mexico Open was a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event last year before being elevated into an official Tour event.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Berger's drop scrutinized by playing competitors

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Daniel Berger, Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen were involved in a lengthy exchange as they debated Berger's drop on the 16th hole Monday at The Players.
Golf Central

Berger horrid with putter, loses 5-shot lead

BY Max Schreiber  — 

After starting Round 4 with a five-shot lead, Daniel Berger was second-to-last in the field in strokes gained: putting.
Golf Central

Straka beats Lowry at Honda; Berger collapses

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

​Sepp Straka overcame a five-stroke deficit to defeat former Open champ Shane Lowry and overnight leader Daniel Berger at the Honda.