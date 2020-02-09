Min Woo Lee wins Vic Open for first European Tour title

Make that three Vic Open wins for the Lee family.

Former U.S. Junior Amateur champion Min Woo Lee converted 54-hole lead on Sunday to win the ISPS Handa Vic Open by two for his first professional victory.

The 21-year-old Australian is playing his second season on the European Tour after narrowly missing out on securing full status last year. He now owns a full two-year exemption.

Up three to start the final round, Lee opened in style with this pitch-in from off the green at the first:

Lee faced pressure down the stretch from fellow Aussie Ryan Fox, who closed out a final-round 64 with an eagle at the par-5 finishing hole. Up one with one to play following a dropped shot at 17, Lee birdied the last to sign for a Sunday 68 at win by two.

Looking on was Lee's older sister, Minjee, the women's world No. 9 who won the event in 2014 and 2018 before it was co-sanctioned by the LPGA and European Tour. Minjee finished tied for sixth on Sunday, two back to women's winner Hee Young Park, with men and women playing the same course at the same time for equal prize money.

"My sister and I winning the same tournament, it's pretty special," Min Woo told EuropeanTour.com. "I've got bragging rights now so it's even better."

"I was super, super proud of him," Minjee added. "It was really cool to just even be here with him and even watch him the last two holes. Just to see him play, I haven't really seen him play that much, so to be able to have a win here is really cool."