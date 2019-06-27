Detroit Golf Club celebrated its PGA Tour debut with a birdie-fest Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but not everyone got the invite, including the recent U.S. Open champion. Here’s where thing stand after the first round in Detroit:

Leaderboard: Nate Lashley (-9), Ryan Armour (-8), Nick Watney (-8), Charles Howell III (-7), Talor Gooch (-7), Chez Reavie (-7), Stewart Cink (-7), Rory Sabbatini (-7), Adam Schenk (-7), Chase Wright (-7)

What it means: Coming off a T-28 finish at the U.S. Open, Nate Lashley is having another strong week. He failed to Monday-qualify into this week’s event in the Motor City, but he got in the field via the alternate list. He followed with a 9-under 63 to get his week started.

Round of the day: Lashley’s 63 marked a career-best round for the 36-year-old Tour pro. He went bogey-free and birdied five of his final six holes.

Best of the rest: Armour started his day on the back nine and birdied five of his first seven holes. He has just three top-10s since winning the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship. Watney matched Armour with a bogey-free 65 of his own in the late wave. The 38-year-old hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2012.

Last week’s Travelers winner, Chez Reavie, was part of a group of 65s.

Biggest disappointment: Competing for the first time since his U.S. Open victory, Gary Woodland shot 1-over 73. He bogeyed six of his first 11 holes but was able salvage a respectable score with four birdies in his final six holes.

Main storyline entering Friday: Can Woodland and others, such as Dustin Johnson, get back on track and make the weekend? Johnson, who has made 20 straights cuts on Tour (just three behind Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama for the longest active streak), carded an even-par 70 as his putting struggles carried over from Pebble Beach and he double-bogeyed two par 3s.

Shot of the day: Rickie Fowler opened with a 4-under 68, a round that included this slam-dunk eagle at the par-5 17th hole.