NBC Sports announces coverage plans for THE PLAYERS (March 9-15)

NBC Sports Group has announced its coverage plans surrounding THE PLAYERS Championship (March 9-15), originating from TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., with more than 800 hours of live programming scheduled throughout the week. NBC Sports will dedicate 22 hours to live tournament coverage across GOLF Channel and NBC, which will be complemented by more than 60 live hours of comprehensive news, analysis and features within Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive.

EVERY SHOT STREAMING LIVE, THURSDAY-SUNDAY: For the first time, NBC Sports will collaborate with the PGA TOUR to live stream every single shot of THE PLAYERS Championship, allowing fans to follow any player in the field across all four rounds. Coverage will be available to subscribers of PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold, where an estimated more than 31,000 shots (starting field of 144 players) will be shown live throughout the Championship. Nearly 120 cameras will be positioned throughout the course, with each group having its own dedicated live stream, equating to an estimated 750 hours of live stream coverage Thursday-Sunday.

“NBC Sports’ Emmy-nominated news and live tournament coverage of THE PLAYERS will be complemented by unprecedented, all-encompassing live access inside the ropes across PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer, GOLF Channel. “Through our innovative partnership with the PGA TOUR, this collaboration on a comprehensive ‘Every Shot Live’ approach underscores our commitment to elevating THE PLAYERS.”

LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE PLANS: NBC Sports’ Emmy-nominated live tournament production will utilize a special graphics package customized specifically for THE PLAYERS, featuring the Championship’s signature blue, gold, and white color scheme. Coverage also will implement original theme music for THE PLAYERS, along with several popular NBC Sports’ production enhancements viewers are accustomed to seeing at TPC Sawgrass, including:

Eight high-definition cameras covering every conceivable angle of the par-3, 17th hole, including a microscopic lens embedded in the lip of the tiny bunker fronting the green.

The cable-suspended “FlyCam” system, providing unique vantage points through an ability to fly over the body of water between the par-5, 16th and 17th hole greens.

A camera crane positioned 150 feet in the air offering aerial views of Holes 16-18, and a camera on the island adjacent to the 17th green, capturing reactions of players on No. 17.

Toptracer technology capability on all 18 holes.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive also will make use of Toptracer technology on TPC Sawgrass’ practice range, tracking the ball flight of those in the field ahead of their round.

NEWS COVERAGE FROM THE PLAYERS: As was announced this morning, five-time LPGA Tour winner Michelle Wie West will serve as a contributing analyst for the Emmy-nominated Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS, and GOLF Channel analyst Justin Leonard has been elevated to the primetime telecast team, where he’ll join Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee and David Duval beginning next week. For Morning Drive, Damon Hack and Robert Damron will contribute to the show from on-site at TPC Sawgrass (Tuesday-Friday).

FEATURES: Complementing the latest news, analysis and reports early in the week on Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS will be a collection of features to help set the stage. Among the features scheduled to air is a tribute to Pete Dye, the late golf course architect who redesigned TPC Sawgrass, who passed away in January at the age of 94. Coverage also will incorporate a feature on the par-4 sixth (Dye’s favorite hole at TPC Sawgrass).

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: In advance of THE PLAYERS, GOLF Channel Digital will publish the latest edition of the Golf Central Podcast, as senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the PGA TOUR’s flagship event. Next week, GOLF Channel analysts Brian Bateman and Tripp Isenhour are scheduled to conduct in-depth previews, along with instant analysis recaps, all of which will be available for fans on GOLF Channel Digital platforms.

GOLF Channel’s Alexandra O’Laughlin will be on-site at TPC Sawgrass throughout the week, creating custom content for the network’s social media platforms, including a potential collaboration with Sky Sports’ Ali Stafford. Additionally, GOLF Channel social media influencer and impressionist Conor Moore will be releasing a PLAYERS Championship preview piece in advance of the opening round, as well as a second video in reaction to how the action plays out next weekend.

NBC Sports Live Tournament Broadcast Team Paul Azinger, Notah Begay, Nick Faldo, David Feherty, Terry Gannon, Dan Hicks, Gary Koch, Justin Leonard, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Roger Maltbie, Jimmy Roberts, Steve Sands, Mike Tirico Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS Broadcast Team Cara Banks, Notah Begay, Steve Burkowski, Ryan Burr, Brandel Chamblee, Jaime Diaz, David Duval, Rex Hoggard, Trevor Immelman, Billy Kratzert, Ryan Lavner, Justin Leonard, Rich Lerner, Todd Lewis, Chantel McCabe, Arron Oberholser, Mark Rolfing, Lauren Thompson, Michelle Wie West, Gary Williams

NBC Sports Group Programming at THE PLAYERS, March 9-15 (all times Eastern):

Monday, March 9

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 9 a.m.-5 pm. / 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (First Round) 1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Second Round) 1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Third Round) 2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Final Round) 1-6 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS 6-8 p.m.