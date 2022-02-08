Need to know: Adidas Golf's Rebelcross golf shoes

Adidas Golf has introduced its latest spikeless golf shoe, Rebelcross. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: The look. Rebelcross breaks the mold of what golf shoes are supposed to look like with its sleek and progressive design. For the first time, a golf shoe was built using the popular and ultra-comfortable Yeezy last. Yet, this shoe still performs thanks to Gripmore technology in the forefoot of a rubber, spikeless outsole. This allows the shoe to be worn anywhere.

OTHER FEATURES: Adidas took inspiration from its ZG21 shoe in creating a midsole that combines Lightstrike and Boost cushioning. Also, the addition of a TPU heel clip shores up the stability of the shoe. The upper is a waterproof combo of rich, premium leather and recycled materials, which Adidas has been incorporating into some of its golf shoes in the past couple of years.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Like anyone else when it comes to style, golfers want to have the chance to express themselves, and one of the ways they can do that is through their footwear. With Rebelcross, golfers will get elevated style and functionality that they’ll be impressed with not only when they put them on, but when they perform on the course.” – Masun Denison, global footwear director, Adidas Golf

SPECS AND PRICING: $160 (three colorways: magic gray/almost lime/gray four, white/core black/alumina, core black/magic lime/alumina)

AVAILABILITY: Feb. 14