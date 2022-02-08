Need to know: FootJoy Fuel golf shoes

FootJoy has introduced its latest golf shoe, Fuel. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: The Fuel combines a sneaker look, fit and feel with tour-quality traction. Lightweight StratoLite foam cushioning provides ultimate comfort and walkability while Flex Last technology increases comfort while giving the shoe an athletic profile – full-rounded toe, full fit across forefoot and instep, and a slightly narrow heel. Under the midsole, the Power Stabilizer outsole with a new stability bridge allows the shoe to be played even at the highest levels – Jessica Korda, Max Homa and Will Zalatoris are all expected to wear Fuel this year.

OTHER FEATURES: The upper is constructed with a durable and waterproof synthetic. There is a one-year waterpoof warranty. The midsole also features toe spring to improve walking conditions. Vibrant colors on the upper and outsole make Fuel stand out from other FootJoy options.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “I love the spikeless feel. I love how light it is. The comfort is great, and I'm a big fan of the BOA technology. It’s everything I’m looking for, and I’m really pumped to be in the shoe this year.” – Jessica Korda, FootJoy's newest player ambassador

SPECS AND PRICING: Men – $129.99 (laced, four colorways: white, white/black, white/blue, navy/white), $159.99 (BOA, two colorways: white, black); Women – $119.99 (laced, three colorways: white, navy, gray/white), $149.99 (BOA, one colorway: white)

AVAILABILITY: Now