Need to know: FootJoy X Buscemi Premiere Series golf shoe

FootJoy and West Coast street-fashion icon Jon Buscemi have teamed up for a unique spin on the Premiere Series golf shoe. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: Called "The Player's Shoe," a combination of premium materials give this version of the Premiere Series a more luxurious look and feel. The superior craftsmanship is a nod to the southern gentleman, FJ says, with hand-selected, full-grain Pittards calfskin leather comprising the upper of the shoe. Defending Players champ Justin Thomas, and a few other FJ ambassadors, will don the shoes this week at TPC Sawgrass, so the shoe's gold highlights will be fitting.

OTHER FEATURES: Like other Premiere Series products, the outsole combines VersaTrax+ anti-channeling tread technology with Pulsar LP cleats that provide no-slip grip. The midsole uses an OrthoLite EcoPlush FitBed, and the waterproof warranty lasts two years.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “FootJoy has had some really cool energy around the Premiere Series collection which I have loved since the inception. I was also a huge fan of the 1857 collection for years as well. The cross section of centuries old style with modern twists is spot on and I was excited to play with those dynamics.” – Buscemi

”I’m really digging all of the small details put into this collection and the touches of gold throughout. The combination of creative street style and golf performance is perfect, and I can't wait to put these into play.” – Thomas

SPECS AND PRICING: Packard and Tarlow laced options ($370)

AVAILABILITY: Now

